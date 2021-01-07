Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chiasma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chiasma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $246.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,630 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

