Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

