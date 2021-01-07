China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Trading Down 5.5%

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)’s share price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 20,315,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 17,597,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get China Mobile alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.