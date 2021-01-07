China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Trading Down 5.5%

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)’s share price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 20,315,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 17,597,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.
China Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CHL)
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
