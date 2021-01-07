China Renaissance Securities Initiates Coverage on Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Investment analysts at China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on API. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

API stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Agora has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

