China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $6.50. China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 23,716 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHU. Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 485,022 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter valued at about $859,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 84,347 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile (NYSE:CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.