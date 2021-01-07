Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $212.60

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.60 and last traded at $211.49, with a volume of 1855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.622 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.