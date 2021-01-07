Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 440,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

