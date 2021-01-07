Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.02

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.02 and last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 3277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.