Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.02

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.02 and last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 3277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

