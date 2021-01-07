Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Neutral

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.70.

Shares of RACE opened at $221.75 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

