Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after buying an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after buying an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.