Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.65.

CIVB stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $314.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

