Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 11% on Analyst Upgrade

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shot up 11% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.68. 13,001,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 9,512,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLNE. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 583,351 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

