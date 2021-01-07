Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,000 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 806,101 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,101.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 737,765 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 73.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,675,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 711,779 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

