CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Shares of CCMP opened at $148.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 7,227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

