CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $693,817.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $693,817.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00318565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.14 or 0.02829703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

