CoinEx Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $693,817.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $693,817.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00318565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.14 or 0.02829703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

