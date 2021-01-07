Colin Black Sells 20,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $4,108,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Colin Black sold 3,836 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $587,099.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $3,012,155.20.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Colin Black sold 144 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $21,844.80.

CRWD stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $227.36. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.10 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.17.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

