Colliers Securities Raises The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $35.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price target boosted by Colliers Securities from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.