Color Platform (CLR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,483.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 48.9% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1,483.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

