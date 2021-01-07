Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of COLB opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

