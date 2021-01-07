Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCO. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

CMCO stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after buying an additional 94,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 488,252 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 126,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

