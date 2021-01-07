Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Shares Up 3.1%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) shares shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. 2,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

About Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.