Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $8.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 745,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 207,297 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

