Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) received a €125.00 ($147.06) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) stock opened at €103.45 ($121.71) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.01.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

