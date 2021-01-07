Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) received a €125.00 ($147.06) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) stock opened at €103.45 ($121.71) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.01.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA)
