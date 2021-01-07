Comparing Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) & ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Fastly alerts:

This table compares Fastly and ShotSpotter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 41.69 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -116.60 ShotSpotter $40.75 million 10.91 $1.80 million $0.15 259.00

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fastly and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 5 5 3 0 1.85 ShotSpotter 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $71.92, indicating a potential downside of 11.88%. ShotSpotter has a consensus price target of $33.86, indicating a potential downside of 12.85%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13% ShotSpotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61%

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Fastly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery. As of December 31, 2019, the company's edge network spans 68 points-of-presence worldwide. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.