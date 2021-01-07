Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,400.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. 76,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,837. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

