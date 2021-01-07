COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $46.85. Approximately 419,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 361,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.