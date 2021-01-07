Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

