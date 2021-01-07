ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $43.51 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 421,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,714,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 33.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 488,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

