Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Up 6.6%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.19. 496,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 411,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNSL. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

