Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 12,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,584. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 364,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the third quarter worth $533,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 600.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 133,541 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 68.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.