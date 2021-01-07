Contrasting KE (NYSE:BEKE) & Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novation Companies and KE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A KE 1 4 3 0 2.25

KE has a consensus target price of $49.30, indicating a potential downside of 20.23%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KE is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and KE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $63.47 million 0.08 -$10.23 million N/A N/A KE $6.51 billion 7.90 -$309.06 million N/A N/A

Novation Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KE.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -16.63% N/A -31.81% KE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KE beats Novation Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

