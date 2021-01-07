Contrasting Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00 Blackbaud 0 4 1 0 2.20

Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.80%. Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Blackbaud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 15.48 -$159.61 million N/A N/A Blackbaud $900.42 million 3.29 $11.91 million $1.27 46.99

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A Blackbaud 2.49% 17.03% 3.85%

Summary

Blackbaud beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NasdaqGS:KC) operates independently of Kingsoft Corporation Limited as of June 16, 2020.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and YourCause social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

