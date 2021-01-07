Contrasting Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft $39.02 billion 0.56 $6.20 billion $6.66 3.43

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft 5.75% 5.43% 3.08%

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2019, the company had total proved and probable hydrocarbons reserves of 2.86 billion tonnes of oil equivalent. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. In addition, it produces and sells motor and jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services. The company also distributed and marketed its fuels through 1,863 filling stations. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom.

