Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Sells $653,250.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CORT opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.