CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. CoreLogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoreLogic will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,602,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in CoreLogic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

