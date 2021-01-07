CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $161.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $142.00.

COR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. 1,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.