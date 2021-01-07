Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $37.89 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $607,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $3,216,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

