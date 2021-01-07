County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICBK. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $297,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Insiders sold a total of 47,190 shares of company stock valued at $988,680 in the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $138.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

