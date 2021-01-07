Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.52.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $328.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.80.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,609.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,754 shares of company stock worth $55,083,276 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Coupa Software by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $22,193,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

