Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $267.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $20.70.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, COO John A. Tweed purchased 54,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $777,157.92. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,553.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker acquired 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $495,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,386.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,591. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

