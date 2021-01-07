Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.79 ($60.92).

ETR:1COV opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €48.62 and a 200-day moving average of €42.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €51.50 ($60.59).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

