Credit Suisse Group Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Flowserve stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 88.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

