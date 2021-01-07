Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

