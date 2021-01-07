Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.17 and last traded at $113.81. 2,221,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,348,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

