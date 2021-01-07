Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 478,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.