Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $3.47. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 6,074,914 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CPG. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

