Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at OTR Global

Equities research analysts at OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

