CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,000 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $11,060.00.

CFB opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $596.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

