CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,000 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $11,060.00.
CFB opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $596.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.
