CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $64,473,600.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total value of $343,830.76.

CRWD opened at $208.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $227.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 469.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. FBN Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

